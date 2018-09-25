1 / 6

'The man who is swimming against the stream knows the strength of it', rightly said Woodrow Wilson. How would it feel taking a refreshing dive into the blue after a hectic day's work or may be before starting your day? Owing to magical wonders that swimming does to your health, both mental and physical, experts are suggesting you better get a home near the pool side. One plunge into the water and you have it all.Nancy L Chase, author of a study published in 2008 by the International Journal of Aquatic Research and Development said that the swimmers have lower mortality rates compared to runners, walkers and those leading sedentary lifestyles. If you are still not aware of the positive impact of swimming on your health, this is a piece you should never miss.