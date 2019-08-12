1 / 5

Migraine is a severe health condition that is characterized by symptoms like throbbing pain usually on one side of the head. Generally, it is accompanied by problems like vomiting, nausea, sensitivity to light and sound. Notably, a migraine attack can last for hours to days and can interfere with your daily lifestyle. It has four stages namely prodrome (symptoms occurring one of two days before migraine attack), aura (signs showing during the attack), the actual attack, and post-drome (effects of a migraine episode). Though its exact cause is not known yet, experts in the field blame genetics and some of the environmental factors like hormonal changes, drinks, stress, sleep changes, sexual activity, food additives etc. In fact, a new research published in the American Journal of Medicine has revealed that drinking three or more cup of caffeinated beverages a day can significantly increase your risk of developing migraine. Here, we tell you about some of the ways to reduce its onset. Read on to know about them.