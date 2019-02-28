1 / 5

Hypothyroidism is an underactive thyroid condition in which it doesn’t produce enough of certain crucial hormones. You may not be able to find noticeable symptoms in the early stage of this condition however, gradually, if untreated, it can cause noticeable health problems like joint pain, heart disease, obesity, and infertility. If you are suffering from hypothyroidism, you will go through symptoms like fatigue, dry skin, puffy face, thinning hair, depression, and muscle ache. There are various reasons behind this problem including autoimmune disease, thyroid surgery, radiation therapy, or certain medications. This condition is more prevalent in women and can be managed through a diet including foods like fruits, coconut oil, green tea, fish, lentils. Read on to know about them in a bit detail.