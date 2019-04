1 / 5

In a new study conducted at the Hiroshima University, the researchers revealed that people who reported intense feelings of responsibility are more likely to develop Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD). OCD is a condition where a person repeats certain activities or keeps thinking about an event while GAD is a persistent type of anxiety. There are a number of compulsion types that are associated with OCD like ordering and arranging stuff in a particular way, repetition, washing and cleaning, etc. Here, we share with you about the different types of compulsion that you experience when you suffer from OCD.