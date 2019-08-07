1 / 6

In the year 2016, more than 340 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 were obese, says WHO. This international body defines obesity as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. It is measured by your BMI (Body Mass Index). A person with BMI of 30 or more is considered as obese. Consuming too calories, leading a sedentary lifestyle, not sleeping enough, genetics etc. are some of the leading causes of obesity. Certain factors including depression, inactivity, age, medical problems like Prader-Willi syndrome and Cushing's syndrome, quitting smoking, lack of sleep etc. can potentially increase your risk of being obese. This health condition is known to diminish your quality of life. If you want to keep obesity at bay, exercise regularly, follow a healthy diet plan, constantly keep a check on your weight, and be consistent with your healthy weight plan. Obesity, if not checked and treated on time, can lead to various dangerous health problems. Read on to know about them.