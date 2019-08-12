1 / 6

In the year 2016, an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, says WHO. This number is 31 per cent of all global deaths. The data is concerning for sure and urge the need to take steps in order to keep your heart healthy. According to recent research published in the journal Cell Reports, intense light amplifies can potentially protect you from cardiovascular diseases like myocardial infraction, stroke etc. Scientists say that intense light actually amplifies a specific gene that bolsters blood vessels and offers protection against heart attacks. Apart from this, you can protect your heart from diseases and conditions by indulging yourself in regular exercise and having a balanced and healthy diet. And as far as the diet is concerned, you must have nuts on a daily basis. According to experts in the field, a handful of nuts daily can provide you cardio protection. Nuts are known as natural health capsules because of the nutrients they contain. Read on to know what they are.