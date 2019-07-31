1 / 6

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is an umbrella term that refers to a range of liver conditions that affect people who consume little or no alcohol. It is characterized by scarring of your liver tissue due to too much fat stored in your liver cells. Scientists are not clear why some people develop fat accumulation in their liver whereas some do not. But they believe that certain factors like obesity, high blood sugar, increased levels of fats, and insulin resistance, that cause NAFLD. There is a wide range of diseases and conditions that can increase your risk of developing this disease. Some of them include metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes, underactive thyroid, polycystic ovary syndrome etc. If not treated on time, NAFLD can lead to complications like fluid buildup in the abdomen, confusion, drowsiness and slurred speech, Liver cancer, or even liver failure. Luckily, there are ways to tackle this condition. And, one of them include dietary changes. Here we tell you about what you should eat during this condition.