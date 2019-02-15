1 / 6

Your gut health is determined by your bowel movements. Piles and hemorrhoids are conditions that develop in individuals suffering from constipation, obesity, or individuals who have a large abdomen and even pregnant women. Common signs of piles include pain, blood in stool, itching and lumps in the anus, etc. Both the conditions result in swelling in the inside and around the internal part of anus. The condition can be corrected by making considerable modifications in your lifestyle and eating patterns. Increasing your water intake and fibre consumption are important steps that can help in bringing about major relief for the individuals suffering from the condition. Very less people suffering from piles and hemorrhoids require surgery to get rid of the condition. Here are a few ways that you should follow to deal with piles and hemorrhoids naturally.