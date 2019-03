1 / 5

Wondering why while sitting on your bed, you start sneezing out of the blue? The answer is dust mites, pet dander which can result in uncomfortable sneezing, stuffy nose, eye irritation, etc. Dust mites basically are microscopic organism that feed off your house’s dust and moisture in air. These dust mites can lead to conditions such as eczema, asthma, rhinitis, etc. If these allergies are getting better of you, then use the following natural remedies to take bake control.