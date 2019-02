1 / 5

If you have a yellow or white spot under your nail tip it may be that you have a nail infection. You may be neglecting the painful nail as just another ordinary painful experience. You should not ignore it as the infection can get worse if the infection spreads and leave your nails discolored. One of the mist common nail infections called as onychomycosis reflected by swelling, crumbling and yellowing of your nail. If not treated in time it can result in losing your nail also. Athlete’s foot, wearing tight shoes, cutters, wet or tight moist shoes and more can result in a nail infection and even in a fungal infection. Here are few home remedies that you should try.