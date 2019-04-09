1 / 5

Chicken pox is a contagious infection that usually affects children where they may experience itching and flu-like symptoms. This infection occurs due to the varicella-zoster virus which leads to chicken pox and at present, there is no cure available against it. However, a UK-based mother has found a unique way to soothe symptoms of this disease. After being advised to bathe her kid using a shampoo bubble bath, she posted on social media that the red angry red spots were gone within an hour and she recommends this pocket-friendly home remedy to every parent. While a shampoo could work wonders for your kid who is suffering from chicken pox, here, we share with you other home remedies you can try to soothe the symptoms of this disease.