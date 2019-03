1 / 5

Gallstones can be annoying and painful if they are not detected at the right time. Did you know? Hard, crystalline balls which are formed in the gallbladder owing to that excess cholesterol or bile salts can be termed as gallstones. You will be shocked to know that hormonal changes and pregnancy can cause the formation of gallstones. Not only this, those who opt for junk food may also suffer from it. On its occurrence, the gallbladder tends to get choked and also the built-up pressure can lead to abdominal pain. So, your doctor may ask you to go for surgery. Apart from it, you can also try out these natural hacks.