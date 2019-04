1 / 5

When you are unable to manage your drinking habits, this condition is called alcoholism. Also known as alcohol use disorder, it is categorised into three groups; mild, moderate and severe and with each category, the symptoms and side effects vary. In a new study published in the journal PLOS Biology, the researchers revealed that a nasal spray of oxytocin can help in addressing this disorder. Though the findings of this research still require further testing on human models, it could be a way in the future to deal with alcohol cravings. Until then, here, we tell you some natural remedies you can opt for to curb your alcohol addiction.