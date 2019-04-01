1 / 5

Do you wake up with a sharp toothache in the middle of the night owing to tooth decay? Then, you must opt for these natural remedies for sure. The damage of your tooth enamel can be termed as tooth decay. The enamel can be described as the hard, outer layer of your teeth. You must have noticed that a sticky film of bacteria around your teeth, it is called plaque. On drinking or eating foods jam-packed with sugar, the bacteria which is present in the plaque create acids that tend to attack your tooth enamel and can eventually break down your enamel. And that is the time when you will also get those cavities. So, what you can do is go for regular follow-ups and check-ups with your dentist. Along with that try these natural remedies too.