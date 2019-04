1 / 6

A migraine which tends to cause throbbing pain can be experienced on just one side of the head. One may also suffer from nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound, in case one has it. Furthermore, one may get migraine attacks which can lead to pain not only for hours but for days. You will also be shocked to know that stress, hormonal changes and certain foods can also invite it. Red flags of it can be blind spots or tingling on one side of the face. So, seek your doctor's health immediately, if you have a migraine. Also, you can make some lifestyle changes like opting for ginger tea which will help you tackle your migraine. So, sip on it right away!