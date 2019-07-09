1 / 6

Myocardial ischemia is a heart condition in which your blood flow to the heart is reduced preventing the muscles in the heart to receive required oxygen. This happens either due to complete or partial blockage of your heart arteries. This leads to the reduced ability of your heart muscles to pump blood. If not treated on time, myocardial ischemia can cause heart attack or severe abnormal heart rhythm. If you have this condition, you may experience symptoms like neck or jaw pain, a fast heartbeat, sweating, fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, vomiting etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors perform ECG, stress test, echocardiogram, stress echocardiogram, coronary angiography, or cardiac CT scan. Treatment of myocardial ischemia depends on the severity of the condition. The doctors basically try to improve the blood flow to the heart muscles. A patient with this condition may be prescribed aspirin, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers etc. If the condition is severe, doctor may perform angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass surgery, or enhanced external counterpulsation. To keep myocardial ischemia at bay, you need to know its risk factors first. Read on to know about them.