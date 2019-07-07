1 / 6

Myocardial infraction is the medical name for the term heart attack. It is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood flow to your heart muscles stops damaging the tissue in and around it. Usually, it happens due to a blockage in one or more of the coronary arteries. The blockage may be due to the accumulation of plaque, cholesterol, or cellular waste products. Myocardial infraction is characterized by symptoms like tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, cough, dizziness, and a fast heart rate. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors firstly check for the heartbeat and blood pressure. Then, they perform electrocardiogram (EKG) to measure the electrical activity of the heart. Apart from these, doctors may do stress test, an angiogram, or/echocardiogram to confirm the condition. To treat myocardial infraction, angioplasty may be used. In this procedure, arteries supplying blood to the heart are unblocked with the help of a catheter. Doctors may also provide blood thinners like aspirin to improve the blood flow. Certain drugs to dissolve clots are also given to the patient. To avoid this painful condition, it is important to know the factors that cause it. Here, we tell you about them.