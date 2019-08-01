1 / 6

Myocardial infraction is a medical condition which occurs when the blood flow to your heart is blocked. Also known as heart attack, myocardial infraction can be fatal. The blockage of blood flow happens when fat, cholesterol, and other substances accumulates in your blood vessels and suddenly ruptures. This leads to blood clot formation that interrupts the flow to the heart muscles. This condition is characterised by shortness of breath, pressure, tightness, pain in your chest, cold sweat, sudden dizziness etc. If not treated on time, myocardial infraction may lead to complication like heart failure, sudden cardiac arrest, and abnormal heart rhythms. To diagnose this condition, doctors perform a stress test, angiogram, and an echocardiogram. For the treatment of myocardial infraction, blood thinners are used. Also, thrombolytics are used to dissolve the clot. Statin is another drug which is used to prevent heart attack. Recently, a study published in the European Heart Journal, has revealed that stopping the use of this drug can cause heart attack. There are various risk factors of the disease that can potentially make you vulnerable to this condition. To keep myocardial infraction at bay, you should first know about them.