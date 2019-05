1 / 6

There are a number of health benefits of working out, especially when you opt for a workout session early in the morning. In a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the researchers revealed that moderate exercise in the morning can help you boost your cognitive performance throughout the day. The researchers further noted that it can help you think attentively, enhances your visual learning, boosts your psychomotor function and helps with decision making. While these results suggest that you should be opting for a morning workout session as much as possible, here, we tell you about the other health benefits you reap while doing the same.