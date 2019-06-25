1 / 6

Diabetes is a condition which occurs due to high levels of blood sugar, which is the main source of energy in the body. This happens when your pancreas either stops producing insulin or your body becomes inefficient in using this hormone. Insulin actually helps your body to use the glucose that you get from the foods. Having high levels of glucose for a longer duration can potentially cause various health problems including diabetes, heart problems etc. There are basically three types of diabetes namely type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. Among these, type 2 diabetes is more prevalent in men than women. If you also have any of these types of diabetes, you will experience symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination, extreme hunger, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, slow healing sores etc. There are various risk factors like family history, obesity, age, inactivity, high blood pressure, environmental factors etc. that can increase your risk of developing diabetes. If left untreated, this blood sugar condition can cause complications like cardiovascular diseases, nerve damage, kidney damage, hearing impairment, depression etc. These days even young people are found to be affected by diabetes, which can potentially affect fertility. Yes, you read it right. There are a number of conditions that can occur due to diabetes and can lead to infertility. Here, we tell you how it affects your ability to reproduce.