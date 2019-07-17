1 / 6

In U.S., measles affected 1,123 people this year. And, it considered as the worst measles outbreak in the country since 1992. This data is concerning enough to talk about the diseases and know the ways to prevent it in the first place. Also known as rubeola, measles is a viral infection that begins in the respiratory system. In the year 2017, this disease claimed lives of 110,000 people world-wide, says WHO. Measles is caused by a virus belonging to the paramyxovirus family. Within 10 to 12 days of getting the diseases, its symptoms start to appear. Some of them include cough, fever, runny nose, red eyes, sore throat, white spots inside mouth etc. The measles virus can spread through air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Also, you may get the infection by touching a contaminated object or surface. Being highly contagious, measles can spread very easily. As it is a viral infection, there is no specific treatment for measles. To treat it, doctors basically focus on its symptoms. Luckily, there are ways to keep this viral infection at bay. One of them is to opt for immunity boosting foods. Let’s know about them.