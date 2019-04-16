1 / 5

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease. This chronic inflammatory disorder affects your joints, skin, heart, eyes, and lungs. This condition occurs when your immune cells start attacking your own body cells (especially synovium, which is the lining membranes surrounding your joint) mistakenly. This further results in inflammation and thickness of this membrane causing cartilage and bone damage due to pressure. The disease is characterised by symptoms including swollen joints, fatigue, joint stiffness, loss of appetite, and fever. Initially, rheumatoid arthritis affects smaller joints in your body like the finger joints and gradually it spreads to ankles, knees, hips, wrists, and shoulders. Your sex, family history, addiction to smoking, age, obesity, and certain environmental factors are responsible for the disease. Sadly, there is no cure available for rheumatoid arthritis. But, some essential oils can provide you relief from its symptoms. Read on to know about them.