Today, high blood pressure is a very common condition that can be easily managed with proper care. It is caused by resistance to blood flow in your arteries. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the more high your blood pressure will be. There are very few symptoms and sometimes you may not even be aware that you have this condition. But this is dangerous and if left untreated, it can lead to serious complications like heart attack and stroke. But once detected you can easily take care of it in consultation with your doctor. Along with medical support, you may also try out a few lifestyle and diet modifications to manage this disorder.