Any kind of blood disorder can have a debilitating effect on your body. Anaemia is a common condition. But there are other bleeding disorders like haemophilia, blood clots and blood cancers like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Other than these, some inherited conditions like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia can also affect you.Your red blood cells are flexible and round and this helps them to move easily through your blood vessels. In sickle cell anaemia, these cells become rigid, sticky and assume the shape of a sickle. These blood cells get stuck in your blood vessels and block blood flow and oxygen to other parts of the body. There is, as yet, no cure for sickle cell disease. Your doctor may prescribe medication to take care of the symptoms. But you can manage this disorder with a few diet modifications.