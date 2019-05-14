1 / 6

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient which is responsible for the absorption of calcium and enhances your bone growth. Your body forms it from cholesterol when you expose your skin to the sunlight. There are other sources for this important vitamin like fatty fish and fortified dairy products, however it is difficult to get the ideal amount from diet. The recommended intake of this vitamin is 400-800. Its deficiency can make you susceptible to various health complications like breast cancer, weight gain, cardiovascular issues, etc. Several studies have suggested that people with high levels of vitamin D are less likely to develop these issues as compared to those who lack this vitamin. Being overweight or spending the majority of your day indoors can increase your likelihood of developing vitamin D deficiency. It is important to understand and look out for signs that can indicate that you are having vitamin D deficiency, if you are catching infections too often or you are feeling depressed then these could be a few signs that there is a deficiency of vitamin D in your body. Here, we tell you about the signs to watch out for that can indicate vitamin D deficiency.