Hair loss is a problem that everyone hates and unfortunately females are more susceptible to lose hair as compared to men. In a study published in the Australian Journal of General Practice, the researchers revealed that around 49 per cent of the women will experience hair loss during the course of their lives. The study also marked out that the chances of losing hair goes up significantly with age. The cause of hair loss is similar in both the genders like genetic factors, hormonal imbalance and contaminated environment. Several studies suggest that it is normal to lose about 50-100 hair/day, but if the numbers go up on a consistent basis, you need to pay a visit to your doctor to rule out any serious health complication that might be the reason behind your hair loss. Here, we tell you about some of the health conditions that can lead to severe hair loss.