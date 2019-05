1 / 6

Premature hair fall is one of the most irritating problems faced by many across the world. It is an indication that your scalp and hair are lacking in nutrition. This nutritional deficiency can make affect the regrowth of hair. In some cases, hair fall could be a sign of a medical condition. Sudden hair loss can also lead to the development of depression or anxiety among individuals. Also, stress and family history are also considered to be the prominent risk factors behind your hair loss. You can reduce your hair loss by regularly shampooing your hair, keeping yourself hydrated, reducing stress levels and opting for a scalp massage with essential oils every now and then. However, if the culprit behind your hair fall is lack of vitamins, then you need to load up on the missing ones to treat your condition. Here, we tell you about these vitamins that can boost hair growth.