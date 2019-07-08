1 / 5

Early detection and availability of antiretroviral therapy may treat HIV, says a study conducted at the University of Natal. Undoubtedly, this new study has brought hope for millions of HIV patients livening all around the world. HIV is a virus that damages your immune system by killing T cells and makes you vulnerable to all kinds of diseases and conditions. You get HIV through blood, semen, breast milk, or/and vaginal and rectal fluid of an infected person. If left untreated for a long time, HIV can develop to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is potentially a life-threatening condition. In the early stage of HIV you experiences symptoms like fever, sore throat, nausea, chills, headache etc. However, in the later stage, when HIV develops to AIDS, signs like recurrent fever, chronic fatigue, night sweats, rapid weight loss etc. develop. For the diagnosis of HIV, doctors conduct antibody test, antigen test, or/and nucleic acid test. It is quite depressing and both physically and mentally challenging to live with HIV. If you are living with this chronic condition, here are some tips that may help you to cope with this condition effectively.