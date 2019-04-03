1 / 6

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) weakens your immune system making you more susceptible to various infections and diseases. If left untreated, this virus can lead to the deadly disease: Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Some estimates suggest that HIV and AIDS have caused more than 25 million deaths in the last 30 years. According to a 2017 report by WHO, around 34 million people are currently living with HIV infection. Since this virus impairs your defence mechanism, it becomes difficult to lead a healthy, normal life with it HIV. However, if you take the required precautions, you can live healthy even after testing positive for with HIV. Here, we share 5 lifestyle measures to help you live better with HIV AIDS.