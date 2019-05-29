1 / 6

Liquorice is a herb that is being used for thousands of years. Known for its therapeutic effects, liquorice can potentially treat skin inflammation, infection, stomach ulcer, tooth decay, sore throat etc. But, these benefits can be experienced only when it is taken in required quantity. Containing large quantities of a compound known as glycyrrhizin, it can result in side-effects if consumed in too much quantity. Though its dosage depends on the condition that needs treatment, WHO recommends only up to 100 milligrams per day of glycyrrhizic. Recently, a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal revealed that herbal products can have harmful side effects too. To back the study, it also talked about an incident when a Canadian man landed up in a hospital for hypertension emergency after over-consuming homemade tea made from liquorice root. This happened because consuming too much liquorice can lead to drop in potassium levels, which is associated with hypertension. Well, liquorice is not the only herb that can increase your blood pressure, there are others as well. Read on to know about them.