Sexual dysfunction is not an unknown term for many. Millions across the globe suffer from this condition. It is basically a sexual problem that prevents you from reaching sexual climax and experience orgasm. According to various studies, it is more common in women than men. There are many physical as well as psychological factors including diabetes, kidney disease, alcoholism, menopause, stress, anxiety, and depression among others are responsible behind this condition. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors perform a pelvic exam to know about the health of the reproductive organs and find out if there are some changes in the cells of the cervix. Luckily sexual dysfunction can be treated by options like enhancing stimulation, providing techniques, encouraging non-coital behaviours, and minimizing pain. If left untreated, sexual dysfunction can affect you in a bigger way. Read on to know how it impacts your health.