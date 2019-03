1 / 5

Milk thistle also known as bhat-kataiya, is a thorny plant which is used as a herbal remedy and is an important ingredient of the ayurvedic medicines. The seeds of this plant are responsible for exerting beneficial effect on your health. Milk thistle is made up of an important ingredient known as silymarin which a powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant agent is. Here are amazing health benefits that you should know about.