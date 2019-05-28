1 / 6

An unhealthy diet can put you at risk of developing some form of cancer, says a recent study published in the international journal of JNCI CANCER SPECTRUM. Well, there is no perfect diet that can actually cure or prevent cancer, but some foods can reduce your risk of developing it. Plant-based foods actually contain essential phytonutrients like carotenoids, polyphenols, and allium compound, antioxidants, vitamin A, D, K, and B, calcium and minerals that can potentially boost your immunity, keep you healthy and lower your cancer risk. There are few factors like environment and genetics that you cannot control but those including smoking, alcohol intake, heavy weight, and sedentary lifestyle are within your power to change. Notably, these factors contribute to around 70 per cent of your lifetime risk of cancer. Adopting a healthy diet also plays a significant role in this. Know about foods that you must include or avoid in your diet.