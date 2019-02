1 / 5

One of the most common complaints, headaches can affect anyone regardless of age, race, and gender. Many people deal with it on a daily basis and that disrupts their normal work. There are several kinds of headaches including tension headaches, cluster headaches, and migraines. These can occur in any part of the head. Taking rest and having pain relief medications are the common ways to treat them. If you visit a doctor, he will prescribe you medications like tricyclic antidepressants, anti-epileptic drugs, serotonin receptor agonists, and beta-blockers in headache. However, if you are looking for some home remedies to treat them, you have reached the right place.