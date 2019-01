1 / 5

Broccoli initially was not really a popular vegetable in Indian markets as people used to get confused between broccoli and cauliflower because of its shape and colour. But later, it found its way into the majority of Indian kitchens. It is rich in vitamins, anticancer compounds, fibre and antioxidants that makes this vegetable one of the healthiest food items you can add in your diet. Also, the high volumes of nutrients available in broccoli, makes it one of the best foods for your brain. Several researches have shown that brain’s ability to change can be affected with your diet and your lifestyle. Here we mark out five reasons why experts consider broccoli as the ultimate brain food.