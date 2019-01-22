1 / 6

Perceived as a classy choice and an excuse to celebrate, red wine can be of good physical health if consumed moderately. Made from a variety of black grapes, red wine’s alcohol content usually ranges from 12 to 15 per cent. The health benefits of red wine have their roots in its ingredients. The grapes used to make it are jam-packed with antioxidants like resveratrol, catechins, epicatechin, and proanthocyanidins. Notably, resveratrol is present in the skin of the grapes and has anti-aging and heart-health benefits. The proanthocyanidins can decrease the risk of heart disease and also help fight free radical damage. Though, we have heard many times about red wine’s benefits, many of us don’t know how exactly it contribute to our health. Therefore, here we give you reasons to go for moderate drinking of red wine and its benefits.