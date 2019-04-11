1 / 5

The gallbladder is a sac in your right abdomen that stores bile juice produced by the liver. Bile contains water, salt, cholesterol, proteins, fats, and bilirubin. In case the bile has too much cholesterol content, it can form gallstones. These gallstones can cause inflammation that can lead to extreme pain and infection. You get a gallbladder attack when a gallstone blockage event starts. The gallstone blocks the bile ducts leading to increased pressure inside the bladder. This can further result into an attack that can last anywhere from 15 minutes to few hours. Factors like being obese, having diabetes, family history of gallstones, or taking medicine containing estrogen can increase your risk of developing this condition. Here are the signs that can tell you if you are having a gallbladder attack.