According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, around 400 million people are infected with dengue fever every year globally. Also known as breakbone fever, dengue fever is a mosquito-borne infection. It is caused by four different viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms ranging from mild to severe, it is characterised by high fever, intense headache, body rashes, aching muscles, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting etc. In mild cases, people experience no symptoms and if you do find signs of this infection, it means you have been bitten by an infected mosquito around 4 to 7 days ago. As far as its treatment is concerned, there is no specific way to treat it. Doctors mainly focus on reducing the symptoms through medicines and recommend healthy and fluid-rich diet. There are various factors that can increase your risk of getting dengue fever. Read on to know about them.