One of the most common problems seen by the doctors, coughs play a key role in clearing infections and irritants from the body. However, if it is persistent, you may feel annoyed. There are various possible reasons behind it including acid reflex, infections, and allergies. There are basically two types of cough namely productive and non-productive. A productive cough produces phlegm or mucus however, a non-productive one doesn’t produce them. Dry cough can potentially impact your daily life. It can even get worse during night. Notably, dry cough can be a symptom of bronchitis, asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory infections. If you are looking for natural ways to ease dry cough without any side-effects, you have reached the right place.