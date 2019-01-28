1 / 5

Hepatitis targets your liver and it is mostly caused by a virus. In India, due to lack of awareness programmes and lack of infrastructure for proper diagnosis of the disease, it is growing rapidly in the country. There are five main types of hepatitis; A, B, C, D, and E, these viruses can be life-threatening. Particularly, types B and C can become the reason behind chronic disease and they are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis and cancer. On the other hand, types A and E can occur due to the intake of contaminated water or food. Hepatitis is generally caused by a viral infection, but there are other possible causes as well like autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis that occurs as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol. However, there are a few prevention ways, if followed, can keep this life-threatening disease at bay. Here are some tips you should keep in mind, if you want to prevent yourself from hepatitis diseases.