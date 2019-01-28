1 / 6

When you are standing still and all of a sudden you start feeling rotation and spinning sensations, it is known as vertigo. Moreover, it is an illusion that makes you believe that not only you are spinning but even the surrounding objects near you are also moving. It is a symptom that is associated with the dysfunction of inner ear or part of the brain. This feeling occurs when the calcium particles in the inner ear gets displaced, reducing the ear function. Elderly people, women and if you have suffered a head injury, then you are more at risk of developing symptoms of vertigo. Apart from this, air pressure change, and allergies along with several medicines can also trigger vertigo. Here are five signs that indicate you are suffering from positional vertigo.