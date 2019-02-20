1 / 5

There are many alternatives available for cigarette smoking such as e-cigarettes, waterpipes or smokeless tobacco. Although, they are usually marketed as being comparatively safe as compared to a normal cigarette. These cigarettes look like a normal cigarette, but they don’t burn tobacco. Instead they have cartridges containing nicotine and various chemicals which develop into vapor or steam. Much like a normal cigarette, e-cigarettes will also cause harm to your health. However, the types of chemicals may vary from brand to device and also how you are using it. Moreover, breathing e-cigarette aerosol exhaled by someone else can put you at risk of various possible health ailments. Here, we share with you some of the health risks, you are exposed to when you use an e-cigarette.