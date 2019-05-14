1 / 6

Chemotherapy is a treatment option for cancer patients where one or multiple anti-cancer drugs are given to a patient in order to eradicate the cancer cells from the patient’s body. According to a new study published in the journal Lancet Oncology, a 53 per cent surge will be witnessed in the use of chemotherapy among cancer patients by 2040. The study further mentioned that currently the numbers are 9.8 million globally in terms of chemotherapy usage all over the world and it is expected that by the year 2040, these numbers will cross 15 million. While chemotherapy is renowned cancer treatment, it has various side-effects as well. The most common side-effect of this procedure is severe hair fall, however, there are various side-effects as well like fatigue, anemia, diarrhoea, changes in appetite, easy bleeding, so on and so forth. Here, we give you a low-down about the various side-effects that can occur after a successful chemotherapy session.