If you are prone to nausea and vomiting, then bus rides can be a nightmare for you. Also, a thrilling rollercoaster ride or a movie with unsteady camera work can set you off. Vomiting can be triggered due to various reasons like, motion sickness, alcohol hangover, food poisoning, pregnancy or gallstones can induce vomiting and nausea. Moreover, the most common treatment for cancer; chemotherapy’s side effects can cause nausea. Also, the patients who undergo treatment for HIV also have to stop consuming their antiretroviral drugs, as their body fails to cope with the constant nausea. Although antiemetic drugs help but, in some cases, patients do not feel comfortable taking medicines when they are suffering from nausea. If you are tackling the urge to vomit and nausea, these scents can do wonders for you.