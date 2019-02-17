1 / 5

If your skin is exposed to the ultraviolet radiation in sunlight or toxic substances and an autoimmune disorder can cause skin cancer. Prolonged exposure of your skin to sun, climbing high altitude places, unusual moles, sunburn history since childhood and your family history of skin cancer and other such factors can put you more at risk of developing skin cancer. Also, some of the treatments available for cancer, such as radiotherapy can cause skin cancer due to the radiations and coming in contact with chemical compounds like arsenic. The common treatment for skin cancer ranges from surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy which opens you up to a variety of side effects and that is why early detection of skin cancer can help you to avoid these treatments and tackle this condition using natural remedies. During its initial stage, skin cancer can be treated using some natural remedies and here we list out a few of them for you.