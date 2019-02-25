1 / 5

Be it a long-term battle with arthritis or a sports injury that you have just experienced can cause joint pain. This pain can make even the easiest tasks painful. In extreme cases, you may need to pay a visit to your doctor in a bid to understand the cause of your joint pain and whether you are experiencing from any other mysterious symptoms. Also, if the join pain leads to swollen joints, you should ask your family members of friends to take you to a hospital before your condition gets worse. Your doctor may diagnose your pain by performing a physical test and if necessary he may ask to undergo a joint x-ray to understand any damage caused by arthritis. However, your doctor may perform a blood test to screen for any autoimmune disorders. Here, we share with you a few home remedies you can try before you visit your doctor.