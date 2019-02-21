1 / 5

Vitamin K deficiency is common, particularly in infants who are breastfed. It reduces the prothrombin levels along with other coagulation factors which rely on vitamin K to function. Hence it causes blood clotting problems inside your body. When the bleeding is very high or the reason behind its deficiency is fat malabsorption, your doctor may recommend you to consume vitamin K orally or with the help of an injection. Those who suffer from digestive disorders, go overboard with antibiotic therapies and infants are more at risk of developing vitamin K deficiency. Also, rare vitamin K deficiency could also lead to various life-threatening health hazards. Here, there are some of the risk factors which are caused due to deficiency of vitamin K.