Apart from being your favourite summer fruit, mangoes are rich in vitamin A, C and E. It is a low-calorie option that is loaded with fibre. A study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research mentioned that mangoes offered significant relief to patients who complained about chronic constipation. Apart from these eating mangoes can provide you with better vision, clears your skin and also helps you shed those extra kilos. Here, we share with you some of the health benefits you can reap by gorging on the delicious fruit.