Jujube fruit or ber as it widely known in India is a fruit that is sweet and offers you numerous health benefits. They can help you get better sleep and aid in indigestion problems. It carries zero cholesterol and is rich in vitamins and nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C which makes this fruit potent health benefits that can help you build a line of defence from small aches and pain to life-threatening diseases such as cancer. Here, we list out a few of the health benefits you can reap by consuming this sweet fruit.