1 / 5

Hibiscus is a medicinal herb that can help you with various health conditions like bacterial infections, fever and even aids in managing blood pressure. This herb has hundreds of species which vary depending on the location and weather. The common form of hibiscus herb used to prepare tea is Hibiscus sabdariffa. It is a rich source of antioxidants that help you prevent your cells from free radicals. Also, hibiscus tea can work wonders for your liver as it breaks down the fat inside your body to help your liver function properly for a long time. Here, we tell you about the health benefits you can reap by sipping on hibiscus tea.